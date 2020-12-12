MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Funeral services for fallen Moline Acres Sgt. Herschel Turner will begin Sunday.
Sgt. Turner died after being hit and killed by a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer during a traffic stop Saturday morning in North County.
Visitation for Sgt. Turner will take place Sunday, Dec. 13 from 4-7 p.m. at Reliable Funeral Chapel, which is located at 3958 Washington Blvd. in St. Louis.
The following morning, a memorial service will be held at the Cathedral Basilica at 4431 Lindell Blvd. starting at 10 a.m.
Backstoppers is raising money for Turner’s family. A gofundme has also been created to help the family.
