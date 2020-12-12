The funeral arrangements for fallen Moline Acres Sgt. Herschel Turner, who has hit last weekend during a traffic stop, have been released.

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Funeral services for fallen Moline Acres Sgt. Herschel Turner will begin Sunday.

Sgt. Hershel Turner

Sgt. Hershel Turner was hit and killed by a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer during a traffic stop Saturday morning

Sgt. Turner died after being hit and killed by a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer during a traffic stop Saturday morning in North County.

[Read: Moline Acres officer killed by patrol car remembered as a mentor, community advocate]

Visitation for Sgt. Turner will take place Sunday, Dec. 13 from 4-7 p.m. at Reliable Funeral Chapel, which is located at 3958 Washington Blvd. in St. Louis.

The following morning, a memorial service will be held at the Cathedral Basilica at 4431 Lindell Blvd. starting at 10 a.m.

Backstoppers is raising money for Turner’s family. A gofundme has also been created to help the family. 

