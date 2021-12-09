You are the owner of this article.
Visitation for Detective Valentine to be held Thursday

Funeral arrangements for St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine have been announced.

Valentine, 42, died last Wednesday after a crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors. He had worked with the St. Louis County Police Department since 2007 and was recently assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement.

On Thursday, a visitation will be held at Austin Layne Mortuary, located at 7239 West Florissant Avenue in Jennings. Members of the St. Louis County Police Department, other Law Enforcement and community are welcome from 5-9 p.m.

The following day, funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, located at 4431 Lindell Blvd. Following the service, interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

