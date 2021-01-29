ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Visit Healthcare Vice President Jeff Willis is working with Kaufman Fund founder Wayne Kaufman to bring two COVID-19 test sites to the St. Louis area.
Willis, a Parkway Alumni, recognized a need for more test sites in the region and began reaching out to colleagues and friends and was eventually put in contact with Kaufman.
Through his organization Kaufman established two locations for Visit Healthcare to launch its COVID-19 testing.
Beginning Monday, February 1st, Visit Healthcare will operate sites at VFW Post 3944, located at 10815 Midland Blvd in St. Louis County and at American Legion Post 397 located at 934 East Rue de la Banque in Creve Coeur.
The sites will be open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 10:00am-3:00pm. All forms of insurance are accepted including Medicare and Medicaid. Uninsured individuals will be accepted and tested at no charge.
No appointment is necessary but it is recommended to sign up in advance at www.visithealthcare.com.
