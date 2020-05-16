MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cases of the novel coronavirus remain on the rise at nursing homes around the country and the virus has infected 615 residents and staff and claimed 93 lives at nursing homes in Illinois counties in News 4's viewing area.
The 93 people who have died account for 64.5% of the total deaths in the 15 counties News 4 reaches while the cases account for 30% of total infections.
As of Saturday, long-term care facilities in St. Clair County carry the most number of cases at 267 and the most deaths at 36. Four Fountains in St. Clair County has the most cases at 103. Edwardsville Care Center accounts for the most cases in Madison County at 92.
The novel coronavirus is especially dangerous for the elderly with weakened immune systems. The New York Times reports about a fifth of virus deaths in the United States are connected to nursing facilities.
Illinois' total cases reached 92,534 on Saturday and 4,135 people have died from the virus statewide. In News 4's viewing area, 2,023 people have been infected and 144 people have died.
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in Illinois according to the Department of Public Health:
St. Clair County has a total of 267 cases and 36 deaths.
- Four Fountains: 103 cases and 17 deaths.
- Memorial Care Center: 43 cases and five deaths.
- BRIA of Belleville: 23 cases and two deaths.
- Lebanon Care Center: 51 cases and nine deaths.
- BRIA of Cahokia: Eight cases and no deaths.
- St. Pauls: 10 cases and three deaths.
- Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville: Seven cases and no deaths.
- Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville: Six cases and no deaths.
- Help at Home in O'Fallon: Five cases and no deaths.
- Swansea Rehab and Care Center: Four cases and no deaths.
- TDL Incorporated in Belleville: Four cases and no deaths.
- Colonnade: Three cases and no deaths.
Madison County has a total of 148 cases and 33 deaths.
- Edwardsville Care Center: 92 cases and 18 deaths.
- Eden Village Care Center: 41 cases and 13 deaths.
- Riverside Rehab and Healthcare: 15 cases and two deaths.
Clinton County has a total of 148 cases and 13 deaths.
- Carlyle Healthcare Center: 79 cases and 13 deaths.
- Warren G Murray Developmental Center: 48 cases and no deaths.
- Clinton Manor Living Facility: 21 cases and no deaths.
Monroe County has a total of 42 cases and 11 deaths.
- Garden Place Independent & Assisted Living: 39 cases and 11 deaths.
- Oak Hill: Three cases and no deaths.
Macoupin County has a total of four cases and no deaths.
- Heritage Health: Four cases and no deaths.
Randolph County has a total of four cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Sparta: Two cases and no deaths.
- Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center: Two cases and no deaths.
Montgomery County has a total of two cases and no deaths.
- Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center: Two cases and no deaths.
