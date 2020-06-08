MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cases of the novel coronavirus remain on the rise at nursing homes around the country and the virus has infected 880 residents and staff and claimed 146 lives at nursing homes in Illinois counties in News 4's viewing area.
The 146 people who have died account for 68.8% of the total deaths in the 15 counties News 4 reaches while the cases account for 30.4% of total infections.
As of Sunday, long-term care facilities in St. Clair County carry the most number of cases at 438 and the most deaths at 64. Four Fountains in St. Clair County has the most cases at 104. Edwardsville Care Center accounts for the most cases in Madison County at 93.
The novel coronavirus is especially dangerous for the elderly with weakened immune systems. The New York Times reports about a fifth of virus deaths in the United States are connected to nursing facilities.
Illinois' total cases reached 127,895 on Sunday and 5,916 people have died from the virus statewide. In News 4's viewing area, 2,889 people have been infected and 212 people have died.
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in Illinois according to the Department of Public Health:
St. Clair County has a total of 438 cases and 64 deaths.
- Four Fountains: 104 cases and 25 deaths.
- Lebanon Care Center: 54 cases and 10 deaths.
- New Athens Home for the Aged: 52 cases and three deaths.
- Memorial Care Center: 43 cases and five deaths.
- St. Paul's Home: 42 cases and 12 deaths.
- BRIA of Belleville: 42 cases and four deaths.
- Cedar Ridge of Lebanon: 17 cases and no deaths.
- Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville: 12 cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Shiloh: 12 cases and no deaths.
- BRIA of Cahokia: Eight cases and no deaths.
- Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville: Eight cases and one death.
- Swansea Rehab and Care Center: 25 cases and three deaths.
- Help at Home in O'Fallon: Five cases and no deaths.
- TDL Incorporated in Belleville: Four cases and no deaths.
- Colonnade: Five cases and no deaths.
- Caseyville Nursing and Rehab: Three cases and no deaths.
- Help at Home in Belleville: Two cases and no deaths.
Madison County has a total of 211 cases and 55 deaths.
- Edwardsville Care Center: 93 cases and 22 deaths.
- Eden Village Care Center: 67 cases and 19 deaths.
- Riverside Rehab and Healthcare: 33 cases and 14 deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Godfrey: Seven cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Bethalto: Five cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Highland: Four cases and no deaths.
- Highland Healthcare: Two cases and no deaths.
Clinton County has a total of 173 cases and 16 deaths.
- Carlyle Healthcare Center: 85 cases and 15 deaths.
- Warren G Murray Developmental Center: 59 cases and no deaths.
- Clinton Manor Living Facility: 29 cases and one death.
Monroe County has a total of 46 cases and 11 deaths.
- Garden Place Independent & Assisted Living: 39 cases and 11 deaths.
- Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo: Four cases and no deaths.
- Oak Hill: Three cases and no deaths.
Macoupin County has a total of six cases and no deaths.
- Heritage Health: Four cases and no deaths.
- Sunset Skilled Nursing & Rehab: Two cases and no deaths.
Randolph County has a total of four cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Sparta: Two cases and no deaths.
- Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center: Two cases and no deaths.
Montgomery County has a total of two cases and no deaths.
- Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center: Two cases and no deaths.
