MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cases of the novel coronavirus remain on the rise at nursing homes around the country and the virus has infected 1,548 residents and staff and claimed 220 lives at nursing homes in Illinois counties in News 4's viewing area, for a case-fatality rate of 14.2%.
The 220 people who have died account for 68.3% of the total deaths in the 15 counties News 4 reaches while the cases account for 12.9% of total infections.
As of Saturday, long-term care facilities in St. Clair County carry the most number of cases at 725 and the most deaths at 114.
The novel coronavirus is especially dangerous for the elderly with weakened immune systems.
Illinois' total cases reached 220,666 on Sunday and 7,882 people have died from the virus statewide. In News 4's viewing area, 12,004 people have been infected and 322 people have died.
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in Illinois according to the Department of Public Health:
St. Clair County has a total of 725 cases and 114 deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at St. Clair County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adaptive Illinois
|2
|0
|Atrium of Belleville
|2
|0
|Autumn Meadows in Cahokia
|10
|0
|BRIA of Belleville
|65
|8
|BRIA of Cahokia
|36
|3
|Bradford Place in Swansea
|5
|0
|Cambridge House in O'Fallon
|5
|0
|Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville
|23
|0
|Caseyville Nursing & Rehab
|28
|0
|Cedarhurst of Shiloh
|13
|0
|Cedar Ridge of Lebanon
|78
|16
|Cedars of Lebanon
|2
|0
|Colonnade
|7
|0
|Don Bosco Center in Belleville
|3
|0
|Esquiline/Dammert Center at the Shrine
|3
|0
|Freeburg Care Center
|4
|0
|Four Fountains
|110
|31
|Help at Home in Belleville
|6
|1
|Help at Home in O'Fallon
|5
|0
|Integrity Healthcare in Belleville
|9
|0
|Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville
|9
|1
|Lebanon Care Center
|60
|13
|Memorial Care Center
|50
|8
|Memorial Convalescent Center
|7
|0
|Mercy Rehab & Care Center in Swansea
|8
|0
|New Athens Home for the Aged
|57
|9
|Parkway Gardens
|9
|0
|St. Paul's Home
|57
|15
|Swansea Rehab & Care Center
|44
|9
|TDL Inc in Belleville
|8
|0
Madison County has a total of 477 cases and 75 deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Edwardsville Care Center
|101
|22
|Eden Village Care Center
|69
|20
|Riverside Rehab and Healthcare
|66
|17
|Beverly Farm
|22
|0
|Cedarhurst of Godfrey
|10
|0
|Cedarhurst of Bethalto
|7
|0
|Cedarhurst of Highland
|4
|0
|Meridian Village
|19
|0
|Collinsville Rehabilitation
|6
|2
|Vilas of Holly Brook in Bethalto
|6
|0
|University Care Center
|6
|1
|Highland Healthcare
|2
|0
|Elmwood Nursing and Rehab
|7
|0
|Liberty Village of Maryville
|8
|0
|Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
|91
|12
|Alton Memorial Rehab & Therapy
|25
|0
|Alton Mental Health Center
|16
|0
|Care Center at Center Grove
|5
|0
|Cedarhurst of Edwardsville
|2
|0
|Granite Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
|3
|1
|Integrity Scroggins Wood River
|2
|0
Clinton County has a total of 190 cases and 17 deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Clinton County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Carlyle Healthcare Center
|85
|16
|Warren G Murray Developmental Center
|62
|0
|Clinton Manor Living Facility
|36
|1
|Villa Catherine
|7
|0
Monroe County has a total of 68 cases and 11 deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Monroe County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Garden Place Independent & Assisted Living
|39
|11
|Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo
|6
|0
|Oak Hill
|8
|0
|Integrity Healthcare-Columbia Rehab & Care Center
|15
|0
Macoupin County has a total of 31 cases and no deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Macoupin County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Heritage Health
|4
|0
|Sunset Skilled Nursing & Rehab
|4
|0
|Carlinville Heritage Health
|9
|0
|Carlinville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center
|5
|0
|Gillespie Heritage Health and Carlinville Heritage
|9
|0
Jersey County has a total of 29 cases and 1 death.
COVID-19 outbreak at Jersey County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Liberty Village of Jerseyville
|29
|1
Montgomery County has a total of 15 cases and two deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Montgomery County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Tremont Ridge
|13
|2
|Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center
|2
|0
Randolph County has a total of 9 cases and no deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Randolph County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cedarhurst of Sparta
|7
|0
|Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center
|2
|0
Marion County has a total of 4 cases and no deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Marion County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Centralia Manor
|2
|0
|Doctors Nursing and Rehab Center
|2
|0
