MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cases of the novel coronavirus remain on the rise at nursing homes around the country and the virus has infected 1,182 residents and staff and claimed 192 lives at nursing homes in Illinois counties in News 4's viewing area.
The 192 people who have died account for 71.64% of the total deaths in the 15 counties News 4 reaches while the cases account for 20.76% of total infections.
As of Saturday, long-term care facilities in St. Clair County carry the most number of cases at 617 and the most deaths at 103.
The novel coronavirus is especially dangerous for the elderly with weakened immune systems.
Illinois' total cases reached 160,940 on Saturday and 7,291 people have died from the virus statewide. In News 4's viewing area, 5,693 people have been infected and 268 people have died.
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in Illinois according to the Department of Public Health:
St. Clair County has a total of 617 cases and 103 deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at St. Clair County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adaptive Illinois
|2
|0
|Atrium of Belleville
|2
|0
|Autumn Meadows in Cahokia
|6
|0
|BRIA of Belleville
|58
|7
|BRIA of Cahokia
|34
|3
|Bradford Place in Swansea
|4
|0
|Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville
|15
|0
|Caseyville Nursing & Rehab
|7
|0
|Cedarhurst of Shiloh
|13
|0
|Cedar Ridge of Lebanon
|74
|11
|Cedars of Lebanon
|2
|0
|Colonnade
|5
|0
|Don Bosco Center in Belleville
|2
|0
|Esquiline/Dammert Center at the Shrine
|2
|0
|Four Fountains
|104
|29
|Help at Home in Belleville
|2
|0
|Help at Home in O'Fallon
|5
|0
|Integrity Healthcare in Belleville
|6
|0
|Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville
|8
|1
|Lebanon Care Center
|56
|13
|Memorial Care Center
|49
|8
|Mercy Rehab & Care Center in Swansea
|5
|0
|New Athens Home for the Aged
|57
|8
|St. Paul's Home
|54
|15
|Swansea Rehab & Care Center
|41
|8
|TDL Inc in Belleville
|4
|0
Madison County has a total of 302 cases and 61 deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Edwardsville Care Center
|97
|22
|Eden Village Care Center
|69
|20
|Riverside Rehab and Healthcare
|66
|17
|Beverly Farm
|19
|0
|Cedarhurst of Godfrey
|10
|0
|Cedarhurst of Bethalto
|7
|0
|Cedarhurst of Highland
|4
|0
|Meridian Village
|10
|0
|Collinsville Rehabilitation
|6
|2
|Vilas of Holly Brook in Bethalto
|5
|0
|University Care Center
|3
|0
|Highland Healthcare
|2
|0
|Elmwood Nursing and Rehab
|2
|0
|Liberty Village of Maryville
|2
|0
Clinton County has a total of 183 cases and 17 deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Clinton County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Carlyle Healthcare Center
|85
|16
|Warren G Murray Developmental Center
|61
|0
|Clinton Manor Living Facility
|30
|0
|Villa Catherine
|7
|0
Monroe County has a total of 52 cases and 11 deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Monroe County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Garden Place Independent & Assisted Living
|39
|11
|Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo
|6
|0
|Oak Hill
|7
|0
Montgomery County has a total of 15 cases and no deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Montgomery County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Tremont Ridge
|13
|0
|Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center
|2
|0
Macoupin County has a total of six cases and no deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Macoupin County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Heritage Health
|4
|0
|Sunset Skilled Nursing & Rehab
|2
|0
Randolph County has a total of four cases and no deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Randolph County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cedarhurst of Sparta
|2
|0
|Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center
|2
|0
Bond County has a total of three cases and no deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak at Bond County congregate living facilities
|Facility
|Cases
|Deaths
|Greenville Nursing and Rehab
|3
|0
