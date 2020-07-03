MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cases of the novel coronavirus remain on the rise at nursing homes around the country and the virus has infected 1,101 residents and staff and claimed 183 lives at nursing homes in Illinois counties in News 4's viewing area.
The 183 people who have died account for 71.76% of the total deaths in the 15 counties News 4 reaches while the cases account for 26.67% of total infections.
As of Saturday, long-term care facilities in St. Clair County carry the most number of cases at 571 and the most deaths at 96.
The novel coronavirus is especially dangerous for the elderly with weakened immune systems.
[RELATED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases on both sides of the river by county]
Illinois' total cases reached 145,993 on Friday and 7,008 people have died from the virus statewide. In News 4's viewing area, 4,128 people have been infected and 255 people have died.
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in Illinois according to the Department of Public Health:
St. Clair County has a total of 571 cases and 96 deaths.
- Four Fountains: 104 cases and 27 deaths.
- Lebanon Care Center: 56 cases and 13 deaths.
- New Athens Home for the Aged: 57 cases and eight deaths.
- Memorial Care Center: 49 cases and eight deaths.
- St. Paul's Home: 50 cases and 14 deaths.
- BRIA of Belleville: 54 cases and six deaths.
- Cedar Ridge of Lebanon: 73 cases and 10 deaths.
- Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville: 12 cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Shiloh: 13 cases and no deaths.
- BRIA of Cahokia: 26 cases and three deaths.
- Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville: Eight cases and one death.
- Swansea Rehab and Care Center: 33 cases and six deaths.
- Help at Home in O'Fallon: Five cases and no deaths.
- Autumn Meadows in Cahokia: Five cases and no deaths.
- TDL Incorporated in Belleville: Four cases and no deaths.
- Colonnade: Five cases and no deaths.
- Caseyville Nursing and Rehab: Four cases and no deaths.
- Integrity Healthcare in Belleville: Two cases and no deaths.
- Help at Home in Belleville: Two cases and no deaths.
- Atrium of Belleville: Two cases and no deaths.
- Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea: Three cases and no deaths.
- Cedars of Lebanon: Two cases and no deaths.
- Esquiline/Dammert Center at the Shrine: Two cases and no deaths.
Madison County has a total of 285 cases and 59 deaths.
- Edwardsville Care Center: 97 cases and 22 deaths.
- Eden Village Care Center: 69 cases and 20 deaths.
- Riverside Rehab and Healthcare: 66 cases and 16 deaths.
- Beverly Farm: 19 cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Godfrey: Eight cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Bethalto: Seven cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Highland: Four cases and no deaths.
- Meridian Village: Five cases and no deaths.
- Collinsville Rehabilitation: Five cases and one death.
- University Care Center: Three cases and no deaths.
- Highland Healthcare: Two cases and no deaths.
Clinton County has a total of 182 cases and 17 deaths.
- Carlyle Healthcare Center: 85 cases and 16 deaths.
- Warren G Murray Developmental Center: 61 cases and no deaths.
- Clinton Manor Living Facility: 29 cases and one death.
- Villa Catherine: Seven cases and no deaths.
Monroe County has a total of 51 cases and 11 deaths.
- Garden Place Independent & Assisted Living: 39 cases and 11 deaths.
- Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo: Six cases and no deaths.
- Oak Hill: Six cases and no deaths.
Macoupin County has a total of six cases and no deaths.
- Heritage Health: Four cases and no deaths.
- Sunset Skilled Nursing & Rehab: Two cases and no deaths.
Randolph County has a total of four cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Sparta: Two cases and no deaths.
- Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center: Two cases and no deaths.
Montgomery County has a total of two cases and no deaths.
- Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center: Two cases and no deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.