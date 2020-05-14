Yes, unemployment benefits will still be paid even if state funds run out

A growing number of states are turning to the federal government to help pay unemployment benefits to millions of Americans left jobless by the coronavirus pandemi

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Nearly 3 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 36 million.

It was the eighth week in a row that the number for initial claims decreased after peaking at 6.9 million in the final week of March. Economists say this is relatively good news because it means things aren't getting worse.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly jobs report, America lost more than 20 million jobs in April alone, pushing the unemployment rate to 14.7%. Unemployment claims to not equal lost jobs, as the two data points are based on different surveys.

