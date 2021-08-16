This July 27, 2021, photo provided by Melissa Syverson shows West Melbourne resident Kristen McMullen, 30, feeding her newborn daughter, Summer, at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla. Kristen only got to hold Summer for a few moments after giving birth via emergency C-section. The mother, who had COVID-19, was then taken to the ICU, where her condition worsened. She died on Aug. 6, 2021, 10 days after her little girl was born. (Melissa Syverson via AP)