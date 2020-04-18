ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With the weather expected to be nice this weekend, many will get out to enjoy some fresh air.
If you're heading to Forest Park, Trail-Net is offering its first virtual scavenger hunt.
To join the hunt, you'll need to download the Turf Hunt app on your phone then sign in to enter the game.
Users can explore paths in Forest Park that you may have never knew existed. It's designed as a safe way for you to get out the house, exercise and do something different.
There is no time limit and you don't get any extra points for going fast.
St. Louis City said it wants to keep its parks open through the pandemic but warns people must comply to social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.