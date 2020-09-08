ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We have a better idea of what the city plans for the Compton Avenue bridge over the rail yard, and you can have a say on that plan.
The bridge is being replaced. The new bridge will have four lanes of traffic, a protected two-way bicycle track and a sidewalk.
A federal grant and matching local funds will pay for the new bridge.
[RELATED: City approves emergency repairs for Compton Ave. bridge]
You can let city leaders know what you think of the plan during a virtual public hearing this Thursday from 4-7 p.m. You can find the virtual meeting here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.