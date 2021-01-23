SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The virtual Soulard Mardi Gras Parade is being held Saturday.
Organizers say the parade will provide interesting facts about different St. Louis landmarks including the Science Center, Magic House, Zoo and City Museum.
The parade will be one of many virtual events during Mardi Gras season. The pet parade on February 16 will also be virtual.
COVID-19 has prompted many annual events, such as the Dogtown St. Patrick's Day Parade, to be canceled.
