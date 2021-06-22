ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Military X is hosting a job fair Tuesday for veterans in the St. Louis area.
More than 25 employers will be interviewing veterans virtually from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free for members of the military, veterans and their spouses.
Click here to register for the job fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.