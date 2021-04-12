ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A virtual job fair on Monday aims to help minorities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and people with disabilities find new careers.
DiversityX is hosting the St. Louis Virtual Diversity Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 25 employers will participate in searching for employees at the event.
Registration is required and applicants are encouraged to upload their resume so employers have access to it. Click here to register and for more information.
