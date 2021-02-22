ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The State of Missouri will host a virtual job fair Tuesday.
“This past year has been hard for so many of us, but I want to thank the Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development for hosting the virtual job fair and for creating opportunities to help get Missourians back to work,” said Commissioner Sarah Steelman. “There are positions to be filled throughout the state of Missouri, so I encourage all those interested in serving the public and having a great career opportunity to visit our upcoming job fairs.”
The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and aims to fill more than 100 positions in various state government offices. Job seekers will need to register online and upload their resume. Employees will then reach out for virtual interviews.
There will be other virtual job fairs on Tuesdays in the coming weeks. Click here for more details and to register for the job fairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.