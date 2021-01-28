ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – This year’s Inspiring Teacher Awards will take place virtually Thursday night.
The Challenger Learning Center’s 2021 Inspiring Teacher Awards event honors the seven Challenger astronauts who were killed 35 years ago. The teachers who will be recognized lead students in a career of science, technology, engineering and math.
Astronaut and St. Louis native Bob Behnken will by the keynote speaker. Click here to register for the virtual event, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
