Virginia man caught with $25K worth of marijuana products in Missouri, police say

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Virginia man was caught with 6 pounds of marijuana products after a traffic stop in Ralls County, Missouri.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on US 36 near Highway J on Monday. During the stop, the Shelbina Police Department's K9 provided probable cause to the search the vehicle.
Police said Leomin Brady, 34, of Virginia was taken into custody after 6 pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles, marijuana wax and other marijuana products were found in the vehicle. The estimated values of the products is over $25,000, police said.
