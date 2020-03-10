RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 08: The Robert E. Lee Monument stands on Monument Avenue, February 8, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia state politics are in a state of upheaval, with Governor Ralph Northam, State Attorney General Mark Herring, both Democrats, and Republican Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment involved with past uses associations with blackface and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, accused of sexual misconduct by two women.