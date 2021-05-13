RICHMOND, VA (WTVR) – A gas station in Richmond, Virginia was charging $6.99 per gallon of gasoline Tuesday afternoon.
(CNN/KMOV.com) -- The Colonial Pipeline launched the restart of its operations Wednesday eve…
Lether Kerney took a hit to the wallet when she unassumingly pulled up to the BP gas station on Williamsburg Road.
"I had half a tank of gas, so when it got to $25, I started looking to see what was going on. And after I got to $30, I was like, 'oh my God! I spent $35.45 to fill up my tank. Six gallons of gas for $35. That's absolutely ridiculous,” she recalled.
Kerney said when she pulled up the station, she was unaware gas was $5.99 per gallon and spent double what she usually would. "Usually, it's under $3.00. This BP service station has always been the cheapest, and I didn’t even look at the price before I started pumping,” said Kerney.
Gas stations in the southeastern United States face significant outages Wednesday as the Col…
Cha Cha lives blocks away from the gas station and said she watched as the price of gas climbed. “I live two blocks from here, and it was $4.99," said Cha Cha. "So, then I drove up the road to get gas at a $2.99 gas station, came back through here, it was $5.99. And now it’s $6.59."
Within a few minutes of Cha Cha’s statement, gas climbed to $6.99. "You can't do that to people," Cha Cha said.
After a WTVR reporter went inside the gas station, the sign was turned off and store officials said they were completely out of gas.
The skyrocketing gas prices were seen hours after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency following the Colonial Pipeline ransom cyberattack.
