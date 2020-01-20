Barriers are set up at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019, in anticipation of a rally by a large number of gun-rights backers on Monday. An unprecedented show of force by gun-rights activists is expected on Monday in Virginia. They are angry over the state's new Democratic majority leadership and its plans to enact a slew of gun restrictions. Thousands of gun activists are expected to turn out. Second Amendment groups have identified the state as a rallying point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of gun rights. (Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)