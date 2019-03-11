ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A viral video has sparked a nationwide recall.
Igloo has recalled different coolers after a Florida boy got trapped inside one.
Late last week, WSVN in Florida reported that a 5-year-old boy was caught on surveillance video hiding in an Igloo cooler when the top dropped down and locked. The boy was not injured in the incident.
The company said the products being recalled are Marine Elite coolers with stainless-steel latches that are sold through West Marine stores.
Igloo is working to send consumers a latch replacement kit to fix the switch.
Below is a list of the products being recalled:
- Igloo® Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00049375
- Igloo® Marine Elite 54 quart; Item #00049374
- Igloo® Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00049574
- Igloo® Marine Elite 110 quart; Item #00034108
- Igloo® Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00044476
- Igloo® Marine Elite 128 quart; Item #00044479
- Igloo® Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00044478
- Igloo® Marine Elite 162 quart; Item #00044480
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.