(KMOV.com) – A viral video shows a Southwest Airlines flight attendant holding a passenger’s baby as people boarded their flight from Las Vegas to Reno.
The flight attendant in the video says her motherly instincts kicked in.
"As a mother myself, I know what it's like to travel with little ones, so as soon as I saw her just a little fussy, something just told me just go help her out. Someone needs to help this mom out, let me go ahead and just grab this little baby," said flight attendant Jessica Jackson.
Jackson said it wasn’t the first time she has helped a crying baby, it was just the first time anyone has recorded her.
She said the baby named Britton was calm the entire flight.
