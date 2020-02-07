KANSAS CITY, MO. (KMOV.com) – A man went viral after running into a parking meter while trying to catch a pass from Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes during the victory parade in Kansas City.
“One of the players, he was pointing at me, he grabs Mahomes and points at me again like throw him the ball, let’s go!,” Larue Bell said. “He threw it, and that didn’t turn out too well.
Bell played football back in the day and said he would love a second chance to catch a pass from Mahomes.
Following the incident, Mahomes was worried about him, tweeting, “Yo. Is the dude who hit the parking meter okay?”
Bell said he was a little sore after running into the parking meter but was otherwise okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.