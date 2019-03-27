ENCINO, TX (KMOV.com) -- A video showing a traffic stop in Brooks County, Texas has gone viral thanks to its surprising ending.
According to the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a white Ford F-250 that had registered as stolen.
The driver of the truck took off after pulling over, and police gave chase. When the truck finally stopped in a nearby field, more than 12 people piled out of the truck.
Several of them were packed under a wooden board in the bed of the truck. Police did not say if any of them were apprehended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.