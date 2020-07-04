ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crowds at the Lake of the Ozarks are once again raising eyebrows on a holiday weekend.
Videos posted to social media show large crowds and packed pools. The video above was taken at Backwater Jack’s. People are not social distancing and no one is seen wearing a mask.
The images from the Fourth of July are extremely similar to what we saw at the lake over Memorial Day.
Missouri made national headlines when videos of crowded bars went viral. In response, Governor Parson said people made some “poor decisions” that were “potentially dangerous for everyone.”
Osage Beach Mayor John Olivarri also said he wants people to be safe, but said it is ultimately up to individuals to make their own decisions.
