ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis witnessed a violent Sunday with four people wounded and one female dead.
The first shooting occurred at 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hamilton. Police found a woman shot dead. Homicide investigation underway.
A 19-year-old male sustained gunshot wounds to his leg in the 9000 block of Riverview around 8:20 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital.
A female arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and back around 1 p.m. Sunday. She was conscious and breathing. Police said the woman was shot around Fair and Ashland. The woman told police the suspects fled the area in a silver-grey Sedan.
Thirty minutes later, a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 2000 block of E. Alice, police said.
At 3 p.m., police said a female was shot in the chest but was found conscious and breathing in the 1100 block of Hornsby.
The incidents are not connected.
No other information regarding any of the incidents has been released.
