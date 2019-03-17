ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis ended a violent Sunday with six people wounded and a man dead.
The first shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Derby. Police said a man in his 40s was shot in the abdomen and traveled to a friend's house in St. Louis County to call police. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
About 30 minutes later, in the 5300 block of Maffitt, a man was shot in the head. Police said he was conscious and breathing.
A female in her 30s was shot in the left thigh in the 3200 block of South Compton at 4:20 p.m.
Then, less than two hours later, a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 4600 block of Penrose.
At around 7:40 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in his right buttocks in the 1400 block of Peabody Court.
Police then said a homicide investigation was underway after a man was found deceased at 9:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Enright.
The second to last shooting of the day occurred in the 900 block of Morrison at 10:35 p.m. when a 15-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Police said he is conscious and breathing.
About an hour later, police were notified that a 17-year-old showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Authorities believe he was shot in the 3400 block of Hamilton.
The incidents are not connected.
No other information regarding any of the incidents has been released.
