ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis ends its Sunday with six wounded people and a deceased male after several incidents around the city.
On different, unconnected incidents, six victims including a 15-year-old suffered gunshot wounds on various streets in St. Louis City.
A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim was found deceased at 9:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Enright.
The first shooting was at around 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Derby. Police said a man in his 40s was shot in the abdomen and traveled to a friend's house in St. Louis County and called police. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
At 1 p.m. in the 5300 block of Maffitt, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Police said he is conscious and breathing.
A female in her 30s was shot in the left thigh in the 3200 block of South Compton at 4:20 p.m.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg at 6:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Penrose.
At around 7:40 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in his right buttocks in the 1400 block of Peabody Court.
A 15-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Police said this happened at 10:35 p.m. in the 900 block of Morrison. Police said he is conscious and breathing.
