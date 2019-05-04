ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis witnessed a violent Saturday after two people lost their lives in separate shootings and 17 others were injured.
The first shooting occurred just after 1:00 a.m. when a man in his 30s was shot in the hand and back in the 4100 block of Pleasant Street. Police said he was conscious and breathing.
READ: Chief Hayden focusing on 'crime rectangle' in north St. Louis.
About 10 minutes later, Police said a man arrived to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man told them he had been shot near Delmar Blvd. at Hamilton.
At 1:35 a.m., a man was shot in the arm in the 5100 block of St. Louis Ave. Police said a second victim arrived to another hospital around the same time with gunshot wounds to the thigh. Both were in stable conditions.
At 2:38 a.m., a man was shot in the arm and leg in the 3800 block of Morganford.
Thirty minutes later, five people were victims of a shooting near Union and Northland. Three males and two females. One of the men died from his injuries.
A woman was found unresponsive in an alley way near Cabanne Blvd. and Union Ave. at 12:11 p.m. Police said she was found with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head. A homicide investigation was requested.
Police said another shooting happened in a strip mall in the 11200 block of West Florissant Ave. in North County around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, leaving one victim injured.
Then around 8:35 p.m., two men were shot and injured near a MetroLink Station in North County.
A 31-year-old woman later identified as Jessica Vinson was found shot to death in the 5300 block of Vernon. Officers had responded to the location at 10:40 p.m. after they received a call for a “supposed sudden death.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Also around 10:40 p.m., police said a 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were walking near the 700 block of Des Peres when a black SUV and a silver vehicle pulled up behind them. A 17 to 18-year-old woman and 5 men exited the vehicles and fired several shots at the couple, hitting the woman in the leg and the man in his arm, before reentering the vehicles and driving off. Both victims were taken to the hospital.
While investigating, police discovered a third victim, a 21-year-old man, had been taken to a hospital by a friend after he was shot in the leg. Police said this third victim was near the area when he saw a large group of people arguing followed by gunshots. The friend who transported him was not hurt
Just before 11 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg by suspects in an sedan while playing basketball near Ohio and Victor in the Fox Park neighborhood, according to police. A 20-year-old man who was there was also shot, however, he went to the hospital at 9 a.m. the next day.
On this same day, local churches held the first 'Grill to Glory' event in areas struggling with crime. Read the story here.
