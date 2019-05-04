ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis witnessed a violent Saturday after two people lost their lives due to gunshot wounds and 13 others injured.
The first shooting occurred after midnight at 12:57 a.m. near Delmar Blvd. at Hamilton. Police said a man arrived to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
READ: Chief Hayden focusing on 'crime rectangle' in north St. Louis
About 30 minutes later, a man in his 30s was shot in the hand and back in the 4100 block of Pleasant Street. Police said he was conscious and breathing.
Then, 20 minutes later, a man was shot in the arm in the 5100 block of St. Louis Ave. Police said a second victim arrived to another hospital around the same time with gunshot wounds to the thigh. Both are in stable conditions.
At 2:38 a.m., a man was shot in the arm and leg in the 3800 block of Morganford.
Thirty minutes later, five people were victims of a shooting near Union and Northland. Three males and two females. One of the men died from his injuries.
A woman was found unresponsive in an alley way near Cabanne Blvd. and Union Ave. at 12:11 p.m. Police said she was found with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head. A homicide investigation was requested.
A victim was transported to a hospital after a shooting in the 11200 block of West Florissant Ave. around 6:30 p.m. in North County.
Two people were shot around 8:45 p.m. near Delmar's MetroLink Station. A male was shot in the arm and a female shot in the leg. Police said they were transported to a local hospital.
Police responded to a shooting call in the Fox Park Neighborhood at around 9 p.m. and found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.
On this same day, local churches held the first 'Grill to Glory' event in areas struggling with crime. Read the story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.