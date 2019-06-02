ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A rough 48 hours for St. Louis left 11 people shot, two of which fatally and four people robbed, according to police.
A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg shortly after midnight Saturday. Police said the victim was walking in the ares of Natural Bridge and North Euclid when a dark grey Sedan stopped next to him and fired shots at him.
Around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, police said a man was walking out from a business in the 4700 block of Natural Bridge when he heard gunshots and felt suddenly felt pain in his leg. Police said the 22-year-old man was listed as stable at a local hospital.
Police said two people were found suffering gunshot wounds around 6:33 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Florissant and North Kingshighway. A 28-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to her buttocks and a 52-year-old man suffered a gunshot to his ankle. Police said they were both at a bus stop when suspects in a silver Sedan fired at the victim's vehicle. Police said two other victims were also in the vehicle but were not hit or injured.
Around 1:44 a.m. Sunday, police found a 34-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his abdomen in the 1100 block of Bissell. Police said the victim climbed through the suspect's window. The suspect, who is a friend of the victim, thought the victim was a burglar and so the 26-year-old suspect retrieved a firearm and shot the victim. Police recovered the firearm and took the suspect into custody without incident.
A 46-year-old female was found suffering from a graze wound to her head Sunday around 3:10 a.m. She told police she had turned onto Itaska from Virginia when occupant of a dark vehicle fired shots at her. The investigation is ongoing.
About four minutes later, police found a 53-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his leg in the area of North Grand and North Market at 3:14 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victim was uncooperative but state he was sitting on the curb when a white vehicle drove by and fired shots at him. The investigation is ongoing.
Around 8:52 a.m. Sunday, a man called police informing them he had shot a man in his 20s that was at the caller's front door at 5300 Virginia. The victim was not conscious. Homicide division was called.
A man was shot to death in the area of Clara and Martin Luther Kind Sunday around 10 a.m. Homicide division was requested.
Police said a man in his 30s was shot in the leg around 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of Cass and North 15th Street.
A man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound to his leg around 1:54 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Ruskin.
At 3:25 p.m. Sunday, police found a female victim shot in the leg by a female suspect.
A 22-year-old man told police he was kidnapped around 1 a.m. Sunday from the Dr. Martin Luther King and Page Blvd. area. Police said the victim was walking in the area when the suspects approached him and pointed a gun at him. The suspects demanded he enter their white pickup truck. Once he did, they took his keys, wallet and cell phone. Police said the suspects then arrived at an ATM at Grand and Page where they used the victim's ATM card and withdrew money.
Police said the suspects then dropped the victim off new North Grand and Page. He was not injured.
Police said one of the suspects is a black man who looked 20 to 25 years old, 5'9" to 5'11", 150 to 170 lbs with a medium complexion, short hair and a slight beard. Police said he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect is a thin build black man with short afro-style hair and a slight beard. He was also wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
A 27-year-old female was approached by a suspect pointing a firearm at her around 2:45 a.m. Sunday and demanded her belongings in the 900 block of Market Street. The suspect fled the scene on foot after taking the victim;s money. The victim was not injured.
Also at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, an adult male was robbed of his money at gunpoint while at a parking lot of a Save-A-Lot on 4447 Natural Bridge. Police said the victim was not injured. The suspect is a black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a beard. he was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.
Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man told police he was waiting for a friend when a suspect approached him with a firearm and demanded his belongings in the 400 block of Fassen Street. The suspect took the victim's wallet and book bag and fled the scene on foot. Police said the victim was not injured.
