STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The sheriff's office in Sainte Genevieve County is looking for a man who is considered dangerous.
39-year-old Michael Anthony Meadows is wanted by law enforcement.
Meadows fled into the woods behind Village Drive, off of Highway 61 this morning at 6 a.m.
He is wanted for a parole violation of assault on law enforcement, authorities say.
He was last seen on Molasses Hollow near State Route A asking for water.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
Meadows is known to be violent and is considered dangerous.
