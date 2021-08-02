ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There has been a decline of violent crime in the City of St. Louis.
Through July, there were 108 homicides which is a 30% decrease from the previous year. The number of homicides is also slightly below average for the past five years.
Through April, the year was on pace to surpass last year’s homicide total, but in the past few months there have been 61 less homicides compared to 2020.
