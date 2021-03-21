ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A violent car crash left investigators out for hours Sunday night in north St. Louis County.
Two cars crashed on Lucas and Hunt near Calvin Avenue Sunday night. The accident brought down power lines in the area, knocking out electricity to about 400 customers around 8 p.m. As of 11 p.m., 200 customers were without power.
Utility crews were out on the scene to remove power lines from the roadway. We've reached out to area police departments multiple times for information but we haven't heard back yet.
