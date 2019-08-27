ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Politicians across the country are pointing to violence in St. Louis as a reason why gun laws need to change.
Twelve children under 17 have been murdered in the City of St. Louis this summer.
Read: Police chief adds 6 new homicide detectives following deadly weekend
Monday night, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke sent a long list of tweets remembering some of the children who were killed. In a separate tweet, he wrote that every year nearly 40,000 human beings lost their lives to gun violence and we often lose sight of the individual lives lost.
Since April, at least 12 kids in St. Louis have lost their lives to guns. Kayden. Kennedi. Xavier. Jurnee. Eddie. Charnija. Derrel. Sentonio. Myiesha. Jashon. Kristina. Jason. Here's a bit about who they were.— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 27, 2019
Cory Booker, another Democratic presidential candidate, echoed O’Rourke’s statement calling this the "Summer of Murder.” Booker is pushing the senate to take action to combat gun violence.
So many children have been killed in St. Louis this summer—at least 12 so far—it's being called the "Summer of Murder." And the gut-wrenching fact is that @senatemajldr refuses to take action—we have to end the epidemic of gun violence. https://t.co/lG3MdRriob— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 26, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.