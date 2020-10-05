CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- "America's toy scout" is stopping in West County this week to buy vintage toys.
Vintage expert Joel Magee will host the St. Louis Vintage Toy Buying Show at the Courtyard by Marriott in Creve Coeur.
He's offering cash on the spot for popular toys from the 20th century.
If you're looking for some nostalgia there's still time to visit the toy buying show.
Its from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through Wednesday.
