ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Vintage Toy Show is back in St. Louis but this time it's curbside and contactless.
American's Toy Scouts is looking for toys from the 1980s or older as some of your childhood treasures could be worth thousands.
Experts say toy collecting has skyrocketed in the pandemic and they have a lot more to offer for collectors.
"It's kind of like the perfect storm people wanting to clean out and get rid of stuff they don't need anymore and people who are collecting who never used to that want to buy so it's amazing what's been going on this year. We've just had fantastic turnouts," Joel Magee with America's Toy Scouts said.
One of the highlights of the Vintage Toy Show is a Camaro hot wheels car that's worth $100,000. If you're bringing in some toys to sell, collectors are saying not to clean them beforehand. The show is Tuesday though Thursday at the courtyard by Marriott St. Louis Westport Plaza at 11888 Westline Industrial Drive.
