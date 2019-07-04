VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- North St. Louis County Co-Op officers came together to honor one of their own Thursday.

City of Vinita Park paid tribute fallen officer Michael Langsdorf in their annual parade.

He was shot and killed in the line of duty less than two weeks ago and laid to rest Monday.

Langsdorf's family attended the parade, and Vinita Park Mayor James McGee said he wanted to show them how grateful the community was for his service.

"He put his life on the line that was the ultimate sacrifice and this is the least we can do for him and his family," he said.

Besides officers driving in the parade they also flew flags, one with a blue line, representing a fallen officer.