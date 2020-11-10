(KMOV.com) -- Federal prosecutors have sentenced a 44-year-old St. Louis man with one felony count of armed robbery in connection with the Vincent Jewelers armed robbery in Creve Coeur on March 19, 2018.
Police said Michael Gladney was one of four men who entered the store located on Olive Boulevard on March 19 armed with guns and a pipe.
According to police, the suspects, including Gladney, ordered the workers of the business to the back of the store at gunpoint. After that, police say the suspects fired shots into the jewelry cases taking numerous pieces of jewelry.
During the course of the robbery, police said Gladney shot himself, leaving a trail of blood all the way back to where the getaway car was parked.
St. Louis County Police Department Crime Scene Detectives were able to develop a DNA profile from the blood samples leading the detectives to Michael Gladney.
Gladney pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery affecting interstate commerce and one count of brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence in January 2020. On Nov. 9, 2020, he was sentenced to 112 months in prison.