ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Vincent J. Bommarito, the owner of the legendary St. Louis restaurant Tony’s, has died.
A manager at the restaurant told News 4 Bommarito died Tuesday morning. He was 88 years old.
Last May, Bommarito said he had been at the restaurant ever since his mom made him the manager of Tony’s Spaghetti House on graduation night, shortly after his father’s death. He then transitioned Tony’s Spaghetti House to Tony’s Spaghetti and Steak House. More than 50 years ago, he transformed the restaurant to the fine-dining establish known today as Tony’s.
The life-long St. Louis resident was the recipient of many accolades, including the St. Louis Business Journal’s Man of the Year, City of Hope Award, the Missouri Restaurant Association Restaurateur of the Year and the Martin Luther King Community Award.
Bommarito and his wife, Martha, were married for 62 years and had five children.
