JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Villa Ridge woman was struck and killed while laying the eastbound lanes of Route EE in Jefferson County Saturday night.
Deborah Potts, 55, was reportedly laying in the roadway west of Morse Mill Road when she was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.
Potts was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.
No other information has been released.
