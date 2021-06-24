FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A teenager was killed when his 1998 Yamaha YZ 250 crashed into a fence in Franklin County Wednesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 16-year-old from Villa Ridge was pronounced dead shortly after the crash at 823 American Inn Road around 5 p.m. The boy’s name has not been released by authorities.
No other information has been released by authorities.
