FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Villa Ridge man was killed in a Tuesday night ATV crash in Franklin County.
Grenville Sutcliffe was killed when his 2012 Polaris Ranger hit a junction box, mailbox and overturned on American Inn Road north of Route O. The crash occurred just before 10 p.m.
The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
