ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Viking River Cruise will tackle the mighty Mississippi River in 2022.
The cruise will be a 15-night tour with a 1,100-plus-mile trip of the second longest river in North America.
“Our guests are curious travelers, and they continue to tell us that the Mississippi is the river they most want to sail with us. The Mississippi River is closer to home for many of our guests, and no other waterway has played such an important role in America’s history, commerce and culture," said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen.
The company's 386-passenger vessel, Viking Mississippi, will set sail on the lower and upper areas of the river, between New Orleans and St. Paul. It will include the following seven states:
- Louisiana - Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville
- Mississippi - Natchez and Vicksburg
- Tennessee - Memphis
- Missouri - Hannibal and St. Louis
- Iowa - Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport
- Wisconsin - La Crosse
- Minnesota - Red Wing, St. Paul
Viking Mississippi will have 193 staterooms on five decks, amenities including an infinity pool, and programs and activities tied to the regions along the river.
Inaugural sailings of Viking Mississippi’s 2022-2023 season are now available to Viking past guests only. Booking will open to the public Wednesday.
