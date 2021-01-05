ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The community will gather Tuesday to remember a man who was killed in St. Charles last weekend.
LaRico Martin, 32, was shot in the parking lot of Lloyd and Harry's Bar after a dispute around closing time the weekend of January 2.
According to police, 26-year-old Marcell Foster shot Martin after he claimed Martin punched his nephew.
[READ: St. Louis man facing murder charges after deadly shooting on St. Charles Main Street]
An officer on foot patrol in the 200 block of North Main Street reportedly saw the shooting, and saw Foster put the gun back in his waistband before he tried to walk away.
Martin was critically injured, and eventually died at the hospital on January 2.
The vigil will be held at Lutheran North on the football field at 5401 Lucas and Hunt Road. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and mourners will release balloons in Martin's memory.
