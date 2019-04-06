Vigil held to honor homicide victims in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An annual moment to reflect and mourn the people lost to gun violence in St. Louis filled Saints Theresa and Bridget Church as hundreds gathered inside on Saturday.
People united in grief where even the youngest in the room hung pictures of their loved ones who were killed.
"I lost three brothers to this gun violence," Michelle Hogan said.
Hogan joined hundred of others in the pews for the "Vigil of Remembrance." She's lost four family members in the last four years.
"I'll never get a chance to see them again," Hogan said.
The St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden and St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar addressed the room.
This is the ninth year the Crime Victim's Center and the Homicide Ministers and Community Alliance organized the vigil. Organizers said they've assisted more than a thousand families of homicide victims in the last decade.
"I got to meet different families that are going through the same thing," Hogan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.