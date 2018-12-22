NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Saturday marks one year since three women were found shot and killed outside of a North City home.
Investigators believe 25-year-old Reeba Moore, Dominique Lewis, and Chanice White were trying to flee during an apparent home invasion but were killed while hiding near John Avenue.
The family of Moore gathered for a vigil and balloon release at the placed that marked her tragic death. Family members said they are not giving up hope to find the person responsible.
"It's not just a today thing, it's an every day thing of wondering what when why and just a reminder that we have not forgotten and let her know we have not forgotten about here," said Reeba's sister Chante.
Moore's family is asking for justice for all three women.
CrimeStoppers has a reward up to $15,000 for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.
To call CrimeStoppers with a tip, dial 866-971-TIPS(9477).
