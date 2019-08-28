ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A vigil is being held Wednesday night at a St. Louis elementary school for children who have been killed in homicides over the summer.
The vigil started at 6:00 p.m. Herzog Elementary, where 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson went to school. She was shot and killed near Soldan High School on Friday, where a football jamboree was being held.
12 children have been homicide victims in St. Louis City since April.
One of the organizers said the families of every child killed were invited. Some will show up to speak.
"Everyone is concerned. Everyone older than 9-years-old can articulate we have a crisis. So, we have to give it the attention it commands. So, this is an effort to keep the energy of change going," said James Clark with Better Family Life.
An emergency town hall meeting is also being held about gun violence at Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church.
