ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Through the pain, the mother of the three children who died in an apartment fire stood firm during a candlelight vigil.
"She's suffering, and she's going through some depression right now," said Pastor Doug Hollis.
More than 100 people gathered at the Clinton Peabody Apartments Wednesday following a fire Sunday that killed Dajuana Coleman’s children: Dream Coleman, 5, Heaven Coleman, 4, and 6-month-old Damarion Eiland.
She was too emotional and did not talk to the media during the vigil.
"Her spirit has been really lost," Hollis said.
Investigators said Coleman left her children home alone Sunday.
"She made a mistake going to the store to get something for the kids to eat and it was a big mistake," Hollis said.
Firefighters found Damarion dead in a front bedroom. They found Dream and Heaven in a back room hurt. Dream passed away Monday and Heaven died Tuesday.
Friends and family members said they weren’t there to judge, but rather to support Coleman who they said loved her kids dearly.
The William C. Harris Funeral Home in Spanish Lake is taking donations to help the family with funeral expenses.
Police are still investigating this case.
The circuit attorney will determine if they will file charges once police complete their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.